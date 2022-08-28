Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

