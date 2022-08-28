Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 9,240,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Playtika Trading Down 4.3 %

Playtika stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,207. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Playtika has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $24,480,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

