PlayDapp Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $155.30 million and approximately $133.93 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.