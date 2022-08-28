Pitcairn Co. Purchases 129 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $13.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,204. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

