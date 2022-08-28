Pitcairn Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,276,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

