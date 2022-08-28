Pitcairn Co. Has $4.05 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $10.09 on Friday, reaching $294.95. The stock had a trading volume of 413,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,598. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

