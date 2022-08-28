Pitcairn Co. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.32. 802,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

