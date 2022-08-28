Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $143,263,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,710. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

