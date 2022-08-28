Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,531,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

