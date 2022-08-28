Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,133 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.77. 1,876,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,479. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

