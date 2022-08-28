Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $172,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 245,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,189. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.43.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

