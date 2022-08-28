Pitcairn Co. Acquires 3,491 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. 1,916,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

