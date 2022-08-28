Piper Sandler Boosts Park National (NYSE:PRK) Price Target to $135.00

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Down 1.1 %

PRK stock opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.16. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park National will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

