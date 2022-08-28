Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

