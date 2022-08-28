Phoneum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $211.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $65,848.09 and approximately $211.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

