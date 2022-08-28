Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $96.55. 2,938,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,826. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

