PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.46. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.