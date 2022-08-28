PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Down 23.0% in August

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
