PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $137.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.19.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

