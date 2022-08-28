Pepemon Pepeballs Price Tops $23.24 on Major Exchanges (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $23.24 or 0.00116221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $325,340.24 and approximately $215.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00128697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00087613 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.