Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $184,019,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $93,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $63,049,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $33,667,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock worth $5,841,989. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

