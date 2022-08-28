Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AVROBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 52,952 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AVROBIO by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 304,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AVROBIO by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $4,043,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

AVROBIO Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

