Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,205 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 81,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0061 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

