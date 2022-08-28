peachfolio Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $363,812.79 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About peachfolio
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
