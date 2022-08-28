PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

