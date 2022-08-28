Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $44.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.89. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

