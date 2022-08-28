Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

PAYX stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.