Pax Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $945.46 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.46 million and $7.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00053926 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
