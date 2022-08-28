Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,029,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO remained flat at $10.10 on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

