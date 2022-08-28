Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.10 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00044146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

