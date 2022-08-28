PancakeSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.70 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $537.90 million and $38.70 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00018600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 325,220,371 coins and its circulating supply is 144,103,917 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

