PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 0.5% This Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $558.35 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00019346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 325,220,371 coins and its circulating supply is 144,083,890 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

