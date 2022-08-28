Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

OSTRW stock remained flat at $0.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

