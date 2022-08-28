Oxygen Price Reaches $0.0519 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $205,376.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,202,660 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

