Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $343,261.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.68 or 0.07473488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00165504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00723229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00577042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,664,486 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

