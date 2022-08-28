OVR Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OVR has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OVR has a total market cap of $20.22 million and $2.01 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084041 BTC.

About OVR

OVR (OVR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,153,335 coins and its circulating supply is 27,524,491 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.