OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

OSI Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

