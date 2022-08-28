Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Oriental Land Price Performance

Shares of OLCLY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Oriental Land has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.