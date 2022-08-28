Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Oriental Land Price Performance
Shares of OLCLY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 1,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Oriental Land has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.85 and a beta of 0.20.
Oriental Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.