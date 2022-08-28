Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 222,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

