OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $234,856.71 and approximately $29,055.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00831296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.