Oppenheimer Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $230.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %

SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.46. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.