Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ciena worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

