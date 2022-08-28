Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTM stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $172.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $192.32.

