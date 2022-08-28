OpenOcean Achieves Market Cap of $5.60 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $330,951.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00831819 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
