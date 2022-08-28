OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.