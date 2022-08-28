OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) versus TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Head to Head Survey

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and OMNIQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 261.61 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -3.56 OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.61 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.38

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNIQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -5,193.63% -35.11% -33.10% OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TuSimple and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 269.71%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.00%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of TuSimple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

