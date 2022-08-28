Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 407,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,472. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

