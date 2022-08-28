Omni (OMNI) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00011294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,368 coins and its circulating supply is 563,052 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

