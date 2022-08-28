Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $145,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

