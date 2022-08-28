Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Tops $159,732.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $754,799.10 and approximately $159,732.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

