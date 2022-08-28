Octopus Protocol Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $40,054.27 and $21,503.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 385,917.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.45 or 0.09954625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032407 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Octopus Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

